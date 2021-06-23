Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) declared a dividend payable on July 9, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 20, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Ralph Lauren’s stock as of June 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Ralph Lauren will be on June 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.69. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.1% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Ralph Lauren’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Ralph Lauren has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on June 27, 2019 the company’s payout was $0.69, which has returned to its value today. Ralph Lauren’s dividend yield last year was 2.0%, which has since grown by 0.1%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

