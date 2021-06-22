Understanding New York Mortgage Trust's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 14, 2021, New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 26, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. New York Mortgage Trust, which has a current dividend per share of $0.1, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for June 23, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 8.44% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding New York Mortgage Trust’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, New York Mortgage Trust has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (June 30, 2020), the company’s payout sat at $0.05, which has since increased by $0.05. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend yield last year was 7.43%, which has since grown by 1.01%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

