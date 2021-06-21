Understanding Western Asset High Income's Ex-Dividend Date

Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIO) declared a dividend payable on July 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 18, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Western Asset High Income’s stock as of June 23, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Western Asset High Income, which has a current dividend per share of $0.03, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for June 22, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 7.02% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Western Asset High Income’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Western Asset High Income has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on May 20, 2021 the company’s payout was $0.03, which has returned to its value today. Western Asset High Income’s dividend yield last year was 7.1%, which has since decreased by 0.08%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

