Ex-Dividend Date Insight: ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS

ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS (AMEX:AEF) declared a dividend payable on June 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of June 9, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS’s stock as of June 23, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS, which has a current dividend per share of $0.16, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for June 22, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 7.02% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on September 18, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.04, which has since grown by $0.12. Similarly, ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS’s dividend yield in last year was 2.67%, which has since grown by 4.35%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

