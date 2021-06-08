fbpx
QQQ
-0.16
336.76
-0.05%
DIA
-0.29
346.88
-0.08%
SPY
-0.27
422.46
-0.06%
TLT
+ 0.82
138.65
+ 0.59%
GLD
-0.50
178.37
-0.28%

Analyzing MGM Resorts Intl's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
June 8, 2021 10:42 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

On April 28, 2021, MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. MGM Resorts Intl, whose current dividend payout is $0.0, has an ex-dividend date set at June 9, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 0.02% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

MGM Resorts Intl’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, MGM Resorts Intl has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on June 9, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.0, which has returned to its value today. MGM Resorts Intl’s dividend yield last year was 0.06%, which has since decreased by 0.04%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on MGM Resorts Intl’s previous dividends.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Understanding MGM Resorts Intl's Ex-Dividend Date

MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) declared a dividend payable on March 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 10, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of MGM Resorts Intl's stock as of March 10, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

What are Value Stocks? read more

A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock. read more

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

Understanding Value Stocks A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock. read more