Understanding Flowers Foods's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 27, 2021, Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 24, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Flowers Foods has an ex-dividend date set for for June 9, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.21, which equates to a dividend yield of 3.48% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Flowers Foods’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Flowers Foods has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on June 4, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.2, which has since increased by $0.01. Flowers Foods’s dividend yield last year was 3.5%, which has since decreased by 0.02%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

