Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Graham

On May 26, 2021, Graham (NYSE:GHM) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 23, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Graham is set for June 8, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.11, equating to a dividend yield of 3.14% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Graham’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Graham has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on June 18, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.11. Graham’s dividend yield last year was 3.14%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Graham click here.