Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Kontoor Brands

On April 21, 2021, Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) declared a dividend payable on June 18, 2021 to its shareholders. Kontoor Brands also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Kontoor Brands, which has a current dividend per share of $0.4, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for June 7, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.64% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Kontoor Brands’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Kontoor Brands has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on December 9, 2019 the company’s payout was $0.56, which has since decreased by $0.16. Similarly, Kontoor Brands’s dividend yield last year was 5.58%, which has since declined by 2.94%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

