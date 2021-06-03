Understanding Universal Logistics Hldgs's Ex-Dividend Date

Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) declared a dividend payable on July 6, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 29, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Universal Logistics Hldgs’s stock as of June 7, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Universal Logistics Hldgs, whose current dividend payout is $0.1, has an ex-dividend date set at June 4, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 1.75% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Universal Logistics Hldgs’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Universal Logistics Hldgs has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on November 29, 2019 the company’s payout was $0.1, which has returned to its value today. Universal Logistics Hldgs’s dividend yield last year was 1.65%, which has since grown by 0.1%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

