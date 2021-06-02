fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.16
331.66
+ 0.35%
DIA
+ 1.23
344.64
+ 0.36%
SPY
+ 1.37
418.30
+ 0.33%
TLT
+ 0.35
137.86
+ 0.25%
GLD
+ 0.47
177.43
+ 0.26%

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Regions Financial

byBenzinga Insights
June 2, 2021 10:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

On April 21, 2021, Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Regions Financial has an ex-dividend date planned for June 3, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.15. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.1% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Regions Financial’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Regions Financial has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on June 4, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.15, which has returned to its value today. Regions Financial’s dividend yield last year was 6.98%, which has since decreased by 3.88%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Regions Financial click here.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Regions Financial

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) declared a dividend payable on April 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 3, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Regions Financial's stock as of March 5, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Analyzing Regions Financial's Ex-Dividend Date

On October 15, 2020, Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on January 4, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Regions Financial, which has a current dividend per share of $0.15, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for December 3, 2020. read more

Stress Test Finale: Everything You Need To Know About Banks Returning Profits To Shareholders

Regions Financials Maintains Dividend And Authorizes $640M Buyback Plan