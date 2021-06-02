Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Old Republic Intl

On May 14, 2021, Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) declared a dividend payable on June 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Old Republic Intl also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 4, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Old Republic Intl will be on June 3, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.22. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.37% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Old Republic Intl’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Old Republic Intl has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on September 3, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.21, which has since increased by $0.01. Old Republic Intl’s dividend yield last year was 5.07%, which has since decreased by 1.7%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

