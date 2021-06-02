fbpx
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Knight-Swift

byBenzinga Insights
June 2, 2021 10:14 am
On April 19, 2021, Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) declared a dividend payable on June 28, 2021 to its shareholders. Knight-Swift also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 4, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Knight-Swift has an ex-dividend date set for for June 3, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.1, which equates to a dividend yield of 0.8% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company’s shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Knight-Swift’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Knight-Swift has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on June 4, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.08, which has since increased by $0.02. Knight-Swift’s dividend yield last year was 0.85%, which has since decreased by 0.05%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

