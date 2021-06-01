Analyzing AAON's Ex-Dividend Date

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) declared a dividend payable on July 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 17, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of AAON’s stock as of June 3, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for AAON will be on June 2, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.19. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.55% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

AAON’s Dividend History

Over the past year, AAON has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on May 31, 2019 the company’s payout sat at $0.16, which has since increased by $0.03. AAON’s dividend yield last year was 1.0%, which has since decreased by 0.45%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

