Analyzing Shutterstock's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
June 1, 2021 10:18 am
On April 19, 2021, Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) declared a dividend payable on June 17, 2021 to its shareholders. Shutterstock also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 3, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Shutterstock is set for June 2, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.21, equating to a dividend yield of 0.84% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Shutterstock’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Shutterstock has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on June 3, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.17, which has since grown by $0.04. Shutterstock’s dividend yield last year was 1.89%, which has since decreased by 1.05%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Dividends

