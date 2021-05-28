Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Phibro Animal Health

On May 3, 2021, Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 23, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Phibro Animal Health, whose current dividend payout is $0.12, has an ex-dividend date set at June 1, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 1.96% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Phibro Animal Health’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Phibro Animal Health has seen no change regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on June 2, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.12. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend yield last year was 1.96.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

