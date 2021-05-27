fbpx
QQQ
-0.11
334.24
-0.03%
DIA
+ 2.22
341.05
+ 0.65%
SPY
+ 1.39
417.68
+ 0.33%
TLT
-0.67
139.89
-0.48%
GLD
-0.42
178.06
-0.24%

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Polaris

byBenzinga Insights
May 27, 2021 10:19 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

On April 29, 2021, Polaris (NYSE:PII) declared a dividend payable on June 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Polaris also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 1, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. Polaris has an ex-dividend date set for for May 28, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.63, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.83% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Polaris’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Polaris has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on June 4, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.62, which has since grown by $0.01. Polaris’s dividend yield last year was 2.96%, which has since decreased by 1.13%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Polaris click here.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing Polaris's Ex-Dividend Date

On January 28, 2021, Polaris (NYSE:PII) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on March 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Polaris, which has a current dividend per share of $0.63, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for February 26, 2021. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Polaris

On October 29, 2020, Polaris (NYSE:PII) declared a dividend payable on December 15, 2020, to its shareholders. Polaris also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before December 1, 2020, are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

10 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Tuesday, November 29

BZ NOTE: Traders Attributing Weakness In Harley Davidson and Arctic Cat To Polaris Cutting GAAP EPS Outlook