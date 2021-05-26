Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) declared a dividend payable on June 11, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 20, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Reliance Steel & Aluminum's stock as of May 28, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an ex-dividend date planned for May 27, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.69. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.77% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum's Dividend History

Over the past year, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on May 28, 2020 the company's payout was $0.62, which has since grown by $0.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum's dividend yield last year was 2.94%, which has since decreased by 1.17%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

