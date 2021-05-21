 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyzing Robert Half International's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 10:18am   Comments
Share:

On April 29, 2021, Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) declared a dividend payable on June 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Robert Half International also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Robert Half International is set for May 24, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.38, equating to a dividend yield of 1.73% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Robert Half International's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Robert Half International has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on May 22, 2020 the company's payout was $0.34, which has since grown by $0.04. Robert Half International's dividend yield last year was 2.82%, which has since decreased by 1.09%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Robert Half International click here.

 

Related Articles (RHI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Recap: Robert Half International Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For April 21, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com