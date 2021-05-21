Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Xperi Holding

On April 22, 2021, Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Xperi Holding has an ex-dividend date set for for May 24, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.05, which equates to a dividend yield of 0.95% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Xperi Holding's Dividend History

Over the past year, Xperi Holding has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on May 19, 2020 the company's payout was $0.2, which has since decreased by $0.15. Similarly, Xperi Holding's dividend yield last year was 4.96%, which has since declined by 4.01%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

