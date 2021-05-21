 Skip to main content

Understanding CRA International's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 10:18am   Comments
On May 6, 2021, CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 11, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for CRA International will be on May 24, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.26. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.25% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding CRA International's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, CRA International has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on May 22, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.23, which has since increased by $0.03. CRA International's dividend yield last year was 2.23%, which has since decreased by 0.98%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about CRA International click here.

 

