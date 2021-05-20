Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Highland Global

Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB) declared a dividend payable on May 31, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 2, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Highland Global's stock as of May 24, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Highland Global is set for May 21, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.07, equating to a dividend yield of 11.09% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Highland Global's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Highland Global has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on February 18, 2021 the company's payout sat at $0.07, which has returned to its value today. Highland Global's dividend yield last year was 12.97%, which has since decreased by 1.88%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

