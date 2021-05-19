Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl

On May 3, 2021, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) declared a dividend payable on May 28, 2021 to its shareholders. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 21, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl has an ex-dividend date set for for May 20, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.1, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.12% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on January 21, 2021 the company's payout sat at $0.1, which has returned to its value today. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl's dividend yield last year was 6.74%, which has since decreased by 0.62%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

