 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Understanding Griffon's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 10:17am   Comments
Share:
Understanding Griffon's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 29, 2021, Griffon (NYSE:GFF) declared a dividend payable on June 17, 2021 to its shareholders. Griffon also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 20, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Griffon is set for May 19, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.08, equating to a dividend yield of 1.18% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Griffon's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Griffon has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on May 20, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.07, which has since increased by $0.01. Griffon's dividend yield last year was 1.82%, which has since decreased by 0.64%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Griffon click here.

 

Related Articles (GFF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Griffon: Q2 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com