Analyzing Adtran's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 10:16am   Comments
On May 5, 2021, Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 3, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Adtran has an ex-dividend date set for for May 19, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.09, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.12% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Adtran's Dividend History

Over the past year, Adtran has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on May 20, 2020 the company's payout was $0.09, which has returned to its value today. Adtran's dividend yield last year was 3.57%, which has since decreased by 1.45%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Adtran click here.

 

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

