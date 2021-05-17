Ex-Dividend Date Insight: BWX Technologies

On April 30, 2021, BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) declared a dividend payable on June 9, 2021 to its shareholders. BWX Technologies also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. BWX Technologies has an ex-dividend date planned for May 18, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.21. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.24% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

BWX Technologies's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, BWX Technologies has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on May 15, 2020 the company's payout was $0.19, which has since grown by $0.02. BWX Technologies's dividend yield last year was 1.47%, which has since decreased by 0.23%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

