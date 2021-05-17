Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Gladstone Commercial

On April 13, 2021, Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a dividend payable on June 30, 2021 to its shareholders. Gladstone Commercial also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before June 18, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Gladstone Commercial, which has a current dividend per share of $0.13, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for June 17, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 7.38% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Gladstone Commercial's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Gladstone Commercial has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on February 16, 2021 the company's payout sat at $0.13, which has returned to its value today. Gladstone Commercial's dividend yield last year was 8.39%, which has since decreased by 1.01%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

