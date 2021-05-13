Analyzing B. Riley Financial's Ex-Dividend Date

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) declared a dividend payable on May 28, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 3, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of B. Riley Financial's stock as of May 17, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. B. Riley Financial, whose current dividend payout is $0.5, has an ex-dividend date set at May 14, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 2.81% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding B. Riley Financial's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, B. Riley Financial has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on November 9, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.38, which has since increased by $0.12. B. Riley Financial's dividend yield last year was 6.08%, which has since decreased by 3.27%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

