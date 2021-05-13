Understanding UMH Properties's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 1, 2021, UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) declared a dividend payable on June 15, 2021 to its shareholders. UMH Properties also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 17, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for UMH Properties is set for May 14, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.19, equating to a dividend yield of 3.96% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding UMH Properties's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, UMH Properties has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on May 14, 2020 the company's payout was $0.18, which has since grown by $0.01. UMH Properties's dividend yield last year was 7.29%, which has since decreased by 3.33%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

