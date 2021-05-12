 Skip to main content

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Jabil

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 10:27am   Comments
Jabil (NYSE:JBL) declared a dividend payable on June 2, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 22, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Jabil's stock as of May 14, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Jabil is set for May 13, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.08, equating to a dividend yield of 0.59% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Jabil's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Jabil has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on May 14, 2020 the company's payout was $0.08, which has returned to its value today. Jabil's dividend yield last year was 1.22%, which has since decreased by 0.63%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Jabil's previous dividends.

 

P/E Ratio Insights for Jabil
