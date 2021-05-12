 Skip to main content

Understanding Wingstop's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021
On April 28, 2021, Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) declared a dividend payable on June 4, 2021 to its shareholders. Wingstop also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 14, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Wingstop, which has a current dividend per share of $0.14, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for May 13, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.38% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Wingstop's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Wingstop has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on August 27, 2020 the company's payout was $0.14, which has returned to its value today. Wingstop's dividend yield last year was 0.42%, which has since decreased by 0.04%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

