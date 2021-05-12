Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Cogent Comms Hldgs

On April 28, 2021, Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on May 28, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Cogent Comms Hldgs has an ex-dividend date planned for May 13, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.78. That equates to a dividend yield of 4.52% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Cogent Comms Hldgs's Dividend History

Over the past year, Cogent Comms Hldgs has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (May 21, 2020), the company's payout sat at $0.68, which has since increased by $0.1. Cogent Comms Hldgs's dividend yield last year was 3.21%, which has since grown by 1.31%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

