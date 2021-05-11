Ex-Dividend Date Insight: ArcBest

On April 29, 2021, ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on May 27, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for ArcBest is set for May 12, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.08, equating to a dividend yield of 0.44% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

ArcBest's Dividend History

Over the past year, ArcBest has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on May 14, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.08, which has returned to its value today. ArcBest's dividend yield last year was 1.57%, which has since decreased by 1.13%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

