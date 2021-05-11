Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Eaton Vance Duration

Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX:EVV) declared a dividend payable on May 20, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 3, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Eaton Vance Duration's stock as of May 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Eaton Vance Duration is set for May 12, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.1, equating to a dividend yield of 9.36% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Eaton Vance Duration's Dividend History

Over the past year, Eaton Vance Duration has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on January 13, 2021 the company's payout sat at $0.1, which has returned to its value today. Eaton Vance Duration's dividend yield last year was 9.58%, which has since decreased by 0.22%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

