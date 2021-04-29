 Skip to main content

Understanding NRG Energy's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 10:18am   Comments
On April 19, 2021, NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) declared a dividend payable on May 17, 2021 to its shareholders. NRG Energy also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 3, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. NRG Energy has an ex-dividend date planned for April 30, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.33. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.36% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding NRG Energy's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, NRG Energy has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on April 30, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.3, which has since increased by $0.03. NRG Energy's dividend yield last year was 3.95%, which has since decreased by 0.59%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on NRG Energy click here.

 

