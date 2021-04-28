 Skip to main content

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Stag Industrial

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 11:03am   Comments
On April 12, 2021, Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on May 17, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Stag Industrial has an ex-dividend date set for for April 29, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.12, which equates to a dividend yield of 4.15% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Stag Industrial's Dividend History

Over the past year, Stag Industrial has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on March 30, 2021 the company's payout was $0.12, which has returned to its value today. Stag Industrial's dividend yield last year was 4.77%, which has since decreased by 0.62%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Stag Industrial's previous dividends.

 

