Analyzing Agree Realty's Ex-Dividend Date

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) declared a dividend payable on May 14, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 15, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Agree Realty's stock as of April 30, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Agree Realty has an ex-dividend date set for for April 29, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.22, which equates to a dividend yield of 3.86% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Agree Realty's Dividend History

Over the past year, Agree Realty has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and an upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on December 22, 2020 the company's payout was $0.62, which has since decreased by $0.4. Agree Realty's dividend yield last year was 3.76%, which has since grown by 0.1%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Agree Realty click here.