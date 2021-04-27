Analyzing KNOT Offshore Partners's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 13, 2021, KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) declared a dividend payable on May 13, 2021 to its shareholders. KNOT Offshore Partners also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before April 29, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. KNOT Offshore Partners, whose current dividend payout is $0.52, has an ex-dividend date set at April 28, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 11.52% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding KNOT Offshore Partners's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, KNOT Offshore Partners has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on April 30, 2020 the company's payout was $0.52, which has returned to its value today. KNOT Offshore Partners's dividend yield last year was 21.51%, which has since decreased by 9.99%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about KNOT Offshore Partners click here.