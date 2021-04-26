Analyzing Cal-Maine Foods's Ex-Dividend Date

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) declared a dividend payable on May 13, 2021 to its shareholders as of March 29, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Cal-Maine Foods's stock as of April 28, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Cal-Maine Foods, whose current dividend payout is $0.03, has an ex-dividend date set at April 27, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 0.34% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Cal-Maine Foods's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Cal-Maine Foods has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on August 3, 2018 the company's payout sat at $0.35, which has since decreased by $0.32. Cal-Maine Foods's dividend yield last year was 3.06%, which has since declined by 2.72%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

