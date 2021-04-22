 Skip to main content

Understanding Simulations Plus's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 10:21am   Comments
On April 12, 2021, Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on May 3, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Simulations Plus, whose current dividend payout is $0.06, has an ex-dividend date set at April 23, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 0.38% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Simulations Plus's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Simulations Plus has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on April 23, 2020 the company's payout was $0.06, which has returned to its value today. Simulations Plus's dividend yield last year was 0.7%, which has since decreased by 0.32%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Simulations Plus click here.

 

