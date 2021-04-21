Understanding Western Asset Managed's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 17, 2021, Western Asset Managed (NYSE:MMU) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Western Asset Managed is set for May 20, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.04, equating to a dividend yield of 3.86% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Western Asset Managed's Dividend History

Over the past year, Western Asset Managed has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on January 21, 2021 the company's payout sat at $0.04, which has returned to its value today. Western Asset Managed's dividend yield last year was 4.31%, which has since decreased by 0.45%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Western Asset Managed's previous dividends.