Understanding Dynex Cap's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 12, 2021, Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) declared a dividend payable on May 3, 2021 to its shareholders. Dynex Cap also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before April 22, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Dynex Cap, whose current dividend payout is $0.13, has an ex-dividend date set at April 21, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 8.1% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Dynex Cap's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Dynex Cap has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on December 18, 2020 the company's payout was $0.13, which has returned to its value today. Dynex Cap's dividend yield last year was 8.63%, which has since decreased by 0.53%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Dynex Cap click here.