Understanding Greenbrier Companies's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 10:20am   Comments
On April 6, 2021, Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) declared a dividend payable on May 12, 2021 to its shareholders. Greenbrier Companies also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before April 21, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Greenbrier Companies will be on April 20, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.27. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.24% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Greenbrier Companies's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Greenbrier Companies has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on April 21, 2020 the company's payout was $0.27, which has returned to its value today. Greenbrier Companies's dividend yield last year was 7.52%, which has since decreased by 5.28%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Greenbrier Companies's previous dividends.

 

