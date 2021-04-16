 Skip to main content

Understanding Tekla Healthcare Opps's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2021 10:33am   Comments
Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) declared a dividend payable on April 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 9, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Tekla Healthcare Opps's stock as of April 20, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Tekla Healthcare Opps has an ex-dividend date planned for April 19, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.11. That equates to a dividend yield of 6.14% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Tekla Healthcare Opps's Dividend History

Over the past year, Tekla Healthcare Opps has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on December 17, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.11, which has returned to its value today. Tekla Healthcare Opps's dividend yield last year was 6.91%, which has since decreased by 0.77%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Tekla Healthcare Opps's previous dividends.

 

