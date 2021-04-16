Understanding Clough Global Equity's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 9, 2021, Clough Global Equity (AMEX:GLQ) declared a dividend payable on June 30, 2021 to its shareholders. Clough Global Equity also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before June 21, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Clough Global Equity is set for June 18, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.13, equating to a dividend yield of 10.13% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Clough Global Equity's Dividend History

Over the past year, Clough Global Equity has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on February 17, 2021 the company's payout sat at $0.13, which has returned to its value today. Clough Global Equity's dividend yield last year was 11.33%, which has since decreased by 1.2%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

