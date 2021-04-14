Understanding Oxford Lane Capital's Ex-Dividend Date

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a dividend payable on April 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 29, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Oxford Lane Capital's stock as of April 16, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Oxford Lane Capital is set for April 15, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.07, equating to a dividend yield of 13.0% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Oxford Lane Capital's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Oxford Lane Capital has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on January 14, 2021 the company's payout was $0.07, which has returned to its value today. Oxford Lane Capital's dividend yield last year was 18.66%, which has since decreased by 5.66%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

