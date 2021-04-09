Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) declared a dividend payable on April 22, 2021 to its shareholders as of March 31, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Glacier Bancorp's stock as of April 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Glacier Bancorp, which has a current dividend per share of $0.31, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for April 12, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.16% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Glacier Bancorp's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Glacier Bancorp has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on July 6, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.29, which has since increased by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp's dividend yield last year was 3.31%, which has since decreased by 1.15%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

