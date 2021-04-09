Understanding Wells Fargo Income's Ex-Dividend Date

Wells Fargo Income (AMEX:EAD) declared a dividend payable on May 3, 2021 to its shareholders as of March 26, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Wells Fargo Income's stock as of April 13, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Wells Fargo Income, whose current dividend payout is $0.06, has an ex-dividend date set at April 12, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 8.08% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Wells Fargo Income's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Wells Fargo Income has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on January 12, 2021 the company's payout sat at $0.06, which has returned to its value today. Wells Fargo Income's dividend yield last year was 8.32%, which has since decreased by 0.24%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Wells Fargo Income's previous dividends.