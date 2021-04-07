 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Understanding UDR's Ex-Dividend Date

April 07, 2021
UDR (NYSE:UDR) declared a dividend payable on April 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of March 18, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of UDR's stock as of April 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for UDR is set for April 8, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.36, equating to a dividend yield of 3.21% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

UDR's Dividend History

Over the past year, UDR has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on April 8, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.36, which has returned to its value today. UDR's dividend yield last year was 4.05%, which has since decreased by 0.84%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

