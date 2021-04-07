Understanding Invesco Mortgage Capital's Ex-Dividend Date

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) declared a dividend payable on April 27, 2021 to its shareholders as of March 26, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Invesco Mortgage Capital's stock as of April 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Invesco Mortgage Capital will be on April 8, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.09. That equates to a dividend yield of 9.09% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Invesco Mortgage Capital's Dividend History

Over the past year, Invesco Mortgage Capital has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on May 20, 2020 the company's payout was $0.5, which has since decreased by $0.41. Similarly, Invesco Mortgage Capital's dividend yield last year was 72.73%, which has since declined by 63.64%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Invesco Mortgage Capital's previous dividends.