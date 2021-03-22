Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Bank First

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) declared a dividend payable on April 7, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 19, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Bank First's stock as of March 24, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Bank First is set for March 23, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.21, equating to a dividend yield of 1.24% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Bank First's Dividend History

Over the past year, Bank First has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (March 20, 2020), the company's payout sat at $0.2, which has since increased by $0.01. Bank First's dividend yield last year was 1.2%, which has since grown by 0.04%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Bank First's previous dividends.